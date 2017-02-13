Samsung has already strongly hinted in its 2017 Mobile World Congress press event invite that will reveal at least one new tablet on Feb. 26 in Barcelona, Spain. Now a new report claims to have an image of that tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, while also showing its included S Pen.

Both the render and the report come from the German language site WinFuture.de, via unnamed sources. The pressure-sensitive S Pen will not have a way to store it in the Galaxy Tab S3, as the similar S Pen on the company’s Galaxy Note phones have done. Also, the story is reporting that there will just be a 9.7-inch version, as Samsung will not offer an 8-inch edition as it has with other tablets in the Tab S series.

The tablet will have a 2048×1536 SuperAMOLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor inside, according to the report. It will also have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It’s also supposed to have a 12MP rear camera and a 4.7MP front-facing camera. The tablet is supposed to come in Wi-Fi only models, along with ones with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Finally, the story claims that Samsung will sell the Galaxy Tab S3 in its normal black color, along with a silver version, which is meant to take the place of the previous white color option.

The story claims that the starting price for the Galaxy Tab S3 could be about $580, and we would assume that is for the Wi-Fi only version, and not with the one with the additional cellular wireless hardware. As always with these kinds of unconfirmed reports, take this one with a grain of salt until we get the official word from Samsung.

In the meantime we will be attending the company’s MWC 2017 press event and will get the first-hand info and impressions about whatever Samsung will reveal. There are rumors that the company could show a video preview of its next major smartphone flagship, the Galaxy S8, at the event on Feb. 26.