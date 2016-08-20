Are you still a proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S? It continues to be a great tablet, despite being in the market for over 2 years now. Whether you have the 8.4 or 10.5-inch version, chances are you continue to love the device. The sad news is Samsung doesn’t seem to feel the same way about it.

In a Facebook post, Samsung Mobile Netherlands recently confirmed there will be no update to Android 6.0 Marshmallow for the Galaxy Tab S series. This comes as a surprise to many, as the tablet has been seen running Marshmallow in benchmarks. Not to mention multiple rumors saying the update was coming.

The Korean manufacturer may have changed its mind… or maybe they really never had plans to update the tablet to the latest software. After all, this is a very old tablet in tech terms, so chances are it just reached its retirement age.

How many of you are still rocking a Samsung Galaxy Tab S? Is this a problem to you?