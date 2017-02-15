We already know that Samsung won’t announce the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona: the tech giant will take the wraps off its flagship device at a separate event that is rumored to take place in NYC on March 29. However, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out exactly when that launch will happen. According to a report from Hankyung, Samsung will announce the official launch date of the Galaxy S8 at MWC.

The company will share the news with the public during its press event on February 26, where it will announce the Galaxy Tab S3. Additionally, Samsung may also give us a glimpse of the upcoming flagship by playing a one minute trailer, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

As you may have heard, there are tons of rumors going around regarding the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. They will be two of the first Snapdragon 835-powered smartphones on the market and will both feature a dual-curved Super AMOLED display.

They are also expected to ditch the home button, come with Samsung’s own digital assistant called Bixby, and sport thinner bezels as well as larger screens when compared with their predecessors.