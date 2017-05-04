Is your phone blowing up with notifications all the time? About half the time they are not even helpful, so Samsung is allowing Galaxy S8 users to customize all notifications to their specific needs.

It’s very simple to just turn notifications off for all apps, but then Sammy takes it a step further by allowing users to pin-point which apps should send notifications. One can even go into specific apps and really get intricate with notification behavior. Notifications without sound, selecting lock screen behavior and setting priority statuses are all possibilities you may want to dive into. Let’s show you how it’s done.

How to turn notifications off/on

Go to Settings. Select Notifications. Toggle All apps on/off at the top. Alternatively, you can select which apps’ notifications should be turned on/off.

Individual app notification behavior

From the Notifications settings, select an app of choice. Toggle Allow notifications on to get notifications from the app. Toggle Show silently on to block previews in pop-ups, block sounds and stop vibrations. Select On lock screen to decide whether you want to show content, hide content or stop notifications from showing up in the lock screen. Toggle Set as priority on to allow notifications to sound and turn the screen on, even while Do Not Disturb is on.

There you have it, guys. Now you can go and fine tune how your notifications to maximize efficiency.