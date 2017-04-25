Where did the app drawer go?! Samsung hopes to get rid of it by adopting the gesture trend. Accessing your apps is but a swipe up/down away, but we all know some people just like to keep things the good ol’ way. Those of us who like a visible app drawer icon can follow the steps below to bring it back to life.
How to restore the app drawer button on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus
- Long-press anywhere in the homescreen (empty space).
- Tap Home screen settings in the bottom-right corner of the phone.
- Select Apps button
- Choose between “Show Apps button” or “Hide Apps button”.
That’s it! Simple and convenient. No need to stress out about the app drawer button (or lack thereof). But tell us: how do you prefer your Samsung Galaxy S8? Are you a fan of Samsung getting rid of the app drawer button?