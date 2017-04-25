Where did the app drawer go?! Samsung hopes to get rid of it by adopting the gesture trend. Accessing your apps is but a swipe up/down away, but we all know some people just like to keep things the good ol’ way. Those of us who like a visible app drawer icon can follow the steps below to bring it back to life.

How to restore the app drawer button on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus

Long-press anywhere in the homescreen (empty space). Tap Home screen settings in the bottom-right corner of the phone. Select Apps button Choose between “Show Apps button” or “Hide Apps button”.

That’s it! Simple and convenient. No need to stress out about the app drawer button (or lack thereof). But tell us: how do you prefer your Samsung Galaxy S8? Are you a fan of Samsung getting rid of the app drawer button?