It would appear that Samsung has yet again made a couple of great phones with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which isn’t too surprising considering their recent phones. You know, besides that one. Aside from that setback, Samsung has continued to innovate, pushing the limits of hardware design. And they did so without removing the headphone jack. In fact, the company appears to be doubling down on the standard by including a pair of earbuds in the box. And not just any ol’ pair of ‘buds, either.

Bundled with your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you’ll also get a $99 pair of earbuds from AKG, a well-known and trusted audio manufacturer whose parent company Harman was bought by Samsung just last year. With a build that’s half-plastic and half-braided fabric, they’re a mix between the plastic cables you’re used to getting with smartphones and a more premium feeling pair. That is, assuming your smartphone even came with headphones (I’m looking at you, Google).

These headphones have slightly angled ear tips that shoot sound right into your ear, but they’re also not great at staying in your ear. Since these come free with the phone, it might be worth it to at least invest in a good pair of memory foam ear tips for better fit and noise isolation since the plastic ones they come with aren’t all that great. On a lighter note, the earbuds do have a well-built control module made of a hard plastic. The buttons have plenty of click to them and you’ll never be left wondering whether you actually pressed it or not.

There’s much more to dive into over the next few weeks and even months when it comes to putting the Galaxy S8 through the ringer, but luckily that isn’t the case with the earbuds. If you want to know all the pros and cons of these $99 ‘buds, be sure to head over to Sound Guys for the full review!

Did you buy a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? If so, what do you think of the AKG earbuds? Let us know what you think in the comments!