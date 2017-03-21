Hot on the heels of the Galaxy Note 5 rollout last week, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ is now being updated to Android Nougat in Turkey. The news arrives via Dutch Samsung fansite GalaxyClub.nl and the update brings the device up to firmware version XXU3CQC7 (same as the Note 5). The required storage space wasn’t noted in the post, but you can expect it to be around 1.3 GB like the Note 5 update.

As we pointed out last week, Samsung is slightly behind schedule for the rollouts in Turkey. According to the roadmap that a Samsung VP published in February, the S6 Edge+ was originally scheduled to get Nougat on March 14.

At least we’ve had some reasonably accurate information to go on instead of the characteristic manufacturer/carrier silence, though. I’d take a week-long delay to an anticipated rollout over waiting in the dark for it to arrive, hitting that software update button every second to see if it has dropped. Still, I understand the frustrations of those in other territories waiting patiently for Samsung’s Nougat updates — it has been a weird rollout (carrier-branded Galaxy S7s have received the update before unlocked models, for example).

Meanwhile, the Samsung A3 2016 and A8 are the next devices on the roadmap, expected to receive Android 7.0 in April.

