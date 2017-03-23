The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 has been updated in Europe with Android security updates for March 1. The update was picked up by Samsung fansite GalaxyClub.nl and it comes in at 403 MB, bringing the firmware up to version XXS1DQC3.

Security patches aren’t usually particularly noteworthy, but in this case, the update has also delivered battery optimizations to the Galaxy Note 4.

Samsung doesn’t specify exactly what form these come in — whether it means you can expect better battery life, faster charging or less chance of the Note 4 catching fire. It’s possibly tied to the other miscellaneous device stability optimizations or a side effect of quashing rogue bugs. Still, any improvement to device battery is generally welcome.

The update appears to be rolling out in the Netherlands and it’s available to unlocked devices only — carrier branded Galaxy Note 4 handsets are yet to receive it.

We’ll let you know if/when we see a similar update in other regions. Also, in case you were holding out some hope, the Galaxy Note 4 launched with Android 4.4 KitKat, so don’t expect it to get the Android Nougat update.