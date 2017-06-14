Samsung has expanded its mid-range phone lineup today with the reveal of both the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro. The phones were announced at a press event in India today, and both will go on sale over the next few weeks.

The company put a lot of attention on two features that both the Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro will share. One of them is that the handsets will support Samsung Pay, the payment system that launched in India just a few months ago in March. These will be the first mid-range phones from Samsung that will support the system; previously, Samsung Pay was reserved for the company’s high-end flagships, including the recent Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Galaxy J7 Max will actually support Samsung Pay Mini, which is making its debut in India with this phone.

The other new feature in the Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro centers on their cameras. The phones will have 13 MP camera sensors on both the front and the back with flashes. The front camera will have an f/1.9 aperture lens while the back camera will have an f/1.7 lens, which should be great for taking pictures in low light conditions.

The Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro will also allow for quick editing of images, along with adding Snapchat-like stickers and Instagram-like filters

Also, both phones will have what Samsung is calling a “social camera” feature. They will allow owners to set up the camera so that pictures that are taken with the phones can be quickly shared with their favorite contacts and social media accounts. The Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro will also allow for quick editing of images, along with adding Snapchat-like stickers and Instagram-like filters to photos. Both phones will have Black and Gold color options.

The Galaxy J7 Pro will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will have the company’s Exynos 7870 chipset inside with a clock speed of 1.6 GHz, along with 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card to add more storage. Finally, the phone will have a 3,600 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy J7 Max, as the name implies, will have a larger 5.7-inch Full HD display. It will also have Nougat installed but it will have a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, running at 1.6 GHz. While the phone will get more memory with 4 GB of RAM, the onboard storage is just 32 GB on the J7 Max, but there is a microSD card to add more storage. Finally, the phone will have a smaller 3,300 mAh battery.

The Galaxy J7 Max will be sold first in India starting on June 20 for INR 17,900 (about $275). The J7 Pro will go on sale in India sometime in mid-July for INR 20,900 (about $320). There’s no word yet on when these phones will be sold in other markets.