The upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been leaked in new renders and a 360-degree video. In the endless sea of Samsung’s mid-range devices, the Galaxy J7 model has proven to be particularly popular due to its combination of premium metallic design with affordable mid-range specs.

The Galaxy J7 (2016) arrived in March with an April launch this year, so there’s every likelihood we’ll see next year’s model revealed at MWC 2017 with an April release date too. The leaked device is reported to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display which offers a resolution increase from its predecessor, although the display diagonal remains the same.

The leak comes from @OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91 Mobiles) so we only have visuals to go on, as these renders come from factory CAD specifications. However, they do reveal the presence of a micro USB port and 3.5 mm headphone port, indicating Samsung is still appealing to the mass market with its next mid-ranger.

The physical home button is also on board and we again see that side-mounted speaker above the power button. On the back, there’s a detail accent across the top, highlighting the camera and flash area and adding a little flair to an otherwise nondescript device.

The Galaxy J7 (2017), with model number SM-J727V, received its Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth SIG today and has already received its Wi-Fi certification. The same model number also appeared recently on Indian import tracking site Zauba, with a price that converts to just over $200 (Rs. 13,686).

Other rumored Galaxy J7 (2017) specs include an octa-core Exynos chipset, 3 GB of RAM, 16 GB storage with microSD expansion, 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP front-facing camera, 3,000 mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The device reportedly measures 151.34 x 76.20 x 8 mm.

