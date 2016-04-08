If the Samsung Galaxy J1 were one of your high school classmates, it wouldn’t be the cheerleader who went on to get a doctorate in nanotech engineering and who dabbles in modeling when she’s not globetrotting with her rugged photographer husband. No, you’re thinking of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The Galaxy J1 is that good ‘ol boy who made solid B’s, married his high school sweetheart, and who has developed a reputation as an honest mechanic in your hometown. He might not have taken on the world, but he’s doing right by the people around him in his own humble way.

That’s the Galaxy J1. It’s a solid entry-level device that does away with flash and flair in favor of nuts-and-bolts reliability on a budget. And now this wallet-friendly smartphone is available at major retailers and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. You can get it in any color so long as that color is black.

Let’s take a look at what you’re getting when you throw in your lot with the J1. The screen is 4.3 inches and and has a resolution of 800 x 480. The 1.2GHz Dual-Core Cortex A7 CPU is powered by half a gig of RAM, and it’s got 4GB of internal storage that can thankfully be expanded with microSD. The rear camera is 5MP, and the selfie-snapper is 2MP. For a device in the $100 to $150 range, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck, honestly. Although it’s not for everyone, the device is proving to be very popular in developing smartphone markets, and it might even help Samsung secure its foothold in India.

What are your thoughts on the humble Galaxy J1? Although it’s intended as an entry level device, it seems like it would also make a good compliment to a more robust daily driver. If you’ve owned this device, let us know what your experience was like in the comments below. You might just help someone make a better purchasing decision.