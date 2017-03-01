Samsung has now confirmed previous reports that it plans to release a big update to its Samsung Flow Android app. When the update goes live in April, the app will allow users to remotely open any Windows 10-based PC.

Currently, the app lets users unlock just one Windows 10 PC, Samsung’s own Galaxy Tab Pro S tablet, using the fingerprint sensor in the company’s phones like the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, Galaxy S6 and others. In a blog post, the company said the update will not only let users unlock any Windows 10 PC with the sensor, but it will support other features such starting a web browser session on a phone and then continuing it on the PC.

Other features that will be supported by Samsung Flow include a way to transfer content between a smartphone and a PC, such as photos, videos and large file documents. It will also have a way to quickly connect a WiFi-only Windows 10 tablet automatically to the phone’s mobile hotspot. Finally, any text messages that are sent to your smartphone can be seen, and responded to, on your linked Windows 10 PC.

This news comes just after Samsung’s 2017 Mobile World Congress press event, where the company revealed two new Windows 10 tablets, the Galaxy Book 10 and Galaxy Book 12. Both tablets will include detachable keyboards, so they can be used like laptops, and both will also support the company’s S Pen stylus for their touchscreens. Samsung has yet to reveal the prices and availability of its new Windows 10 tablets.

Samsung’s move to add support for all Windows 10 devices to Samsung Flow is not much of a surprise. While we have seen Chromebooks take some market share away from Windows 10 laptops, especially in the education market, the truth is that most business and enterprise users are upgrading to Windows 10 for their work duties. Having the Samsung Flow app work with any of those devices will be a huge service to business customers who will likelyuse both a Samsung smartphone and a Windows 10 PC. We will keep you updated when the app update goes live.