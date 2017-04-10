Samsung has big plans for its digital assistant and wants to expand it to as many markets as possible. However, it does look like this will take quite some time. At launch, Bixby will only support two languages: English (US) and Korean. According to an entry on Samsung’s German support site, the digital assistant will eventually make it to Germany as well.

Before you get too excited, I have to mention that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users in Germany will have to wait for quite some time before Bixby hits their devices. The digital assistant is expected to become available in the last quarter of the year.

This means you’ll get it sometime between the beginning of October and the end of December. There’s currently no word on exactly when it will support other European languages such as Italian, French, and others.

So, there you have it. If you plan on picking up a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus in Germany, you’ll have to wait for quite some time before Bixby becomes available. In the meantime, you can just use Assistant, which does have a lot of the same features.

You might also want to consider remapping the dedicated Bixby button found on the left side of the devices so that you can quickly launch Google’s digital assistant or any other app of your choice.