Although Google Maps is one of the company’s most popular services, it definitely isn’t the most profitable one. Speaking to a Wall Street analyst, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, confirmed the search giant’s plans to start generating more money with Maps. Well, sort of.

When asked about the company’s potential plans on this topic, Sundar Pichai mentioned a few things that hint at what we can expect to see in Google Maps in the future. He said that the service has been improved over the last few months, as it now offers a lot more info regarding the things you can do and great places to eat around your location. The CEO sees this as a great option to add more value to users and, as Business Insider reports, a great opportunity to bring in more cash.

It is quite possible that Google Maps will soon show you a bunch of promoted places or maybe even coupons for bars and restaurants around your location or the location you plan on traveling to. This is probably the only way the service can make a significant amount of money and still add some value to its users.

This hasn’t exactly been confirmed by Sundar Pichai, but his comments do hint that something like this can be expected in the future. Users probably won’t be too happy about it, but it’s definitely better than displaying irrelevant ads that don’t have any real value.