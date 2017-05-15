The LG G6 signaled a return to form for the company, after stumbling a bit with the experiment in modularity that was its predecessor. With their latest flagship, LG went back to doing the basics well, including a beautiful design and build, a fantastic camera, excellent performance, and solid battery life, while also trying something new with the display that features an 18:9 aspect ratio. Overall, the LG G6 is definitely one of the best smartphones of 2017.

That said, like any smartphone or tablet, the LG G6 is not without its issues. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the common problems faced by LG G6 owners, and offer potential solutions on how to fix them!

Disclaimer: Not every LG G6 user will come across these issues, and in fact, it is more than likely that you won’t face any of these problems at all.

Problem #1 – Device is Corrupted error after phone crashes

Quite a few users have come across this problem, where after the phone crashes, they see a “Your device is corrupt. It cannot be trusted and may not work properly” message. While this issue sometimes occurs when users unlock the bootloader, the message is popping up even when no modifications have been made in the case of the LG G6.

Potential solutions:

This issue is related to the Verified Boot process that Google introduced with Android 7.0 Nougat. Certain apps and other features may be interrupting the process incorrectly and leading to this message coming up. This is software hitch that will hopefully have a permanent fix available soon.

Until, users have found that a reset does the trick. In some cases, the device restarts automatically and works normally. However, some users needed either a soft reset or a hard reset to get the device working once again. Keep in mind that a simple reboot may work after a few attempts, so try it multiple times before doing a factory reset.

Problem #2 – Fingerprint sensor not working

While the majority of users have found the fingerprint sensor to be extremely fast and accurate, a few LG G6 owners have come across issues, with the scanner failing to recognize a fingerprint most of the time, or unlocking the device very slowly.

Potential solutions:

You can simply try deleting and remapping the fingerprints stored on the device, and you can even store the same fingerprint twice, which has worked for some users.

In other cases, clearing the cache has done the trick. Go to Settings – General – Phone Management – Device Storage and tap on Internal Storage. Then tap on Cached Data and clear it.

A few users have also found that this issue seemed to be related to the Always On Display being disabled, and enabling it again had fixed the problem. However, since only a couple of people have found the two connected, this may not be a reliable fix.

Problem #3 – Performance and battery drain issues

Some users have come across various performance issues, like intermittent lag, random reboots, and slow startup times. There have also been cases where users have seen surprising battery drain, even the phone is in standby.

Potential solutions:

Download the Greenify app from the Google Play Store. Here, you can see a list of applications that are active on waking the phone, and you can then change the settings for these apps, which should help with reduce any slowdowns.

A rogue app could be the cause for any stutter, lag, or battery drain. Boot the device into Safe Mode (you can find the instructions on how to do so below) and see if the problem persists. If not, an application is the issue. You can then either delete the last few apps you have may have installed before the problem started, or perform a factory reset and start over, even though that is recommended only as a worst-case scenario, since you will lose all your data.

LG packs a lot of features into the software experience. Disabling these, only if you don’t use them often of course, could provide a boost in performance.

If you have bought the LG G6 from a US network carrier, your device may also come with a lot of pre-installed apps. While you won’t be able to delete these apps, you can disable them. Go to the Apps section in the Settings menu, find the relevant application, and disable it there.

Problem #4 – Auto brightness issues

A lot of people aren’t happy with the way the auto-brightness feature is working on the LG G6, where the brightness adjustments aren’t enough or timely.

Potential solutions:

This is a software issue, and a permanent fix will hopefully be available via an upcoming software update. Until then, you can download and use the Lux Auto Brightness app that is available on the Google Play Store, which one of the best tools around to get better control over the device’s auto brightness feature. The free version of the app can be found here.

Problem #5 – “OK Google” voice command not working

Some users have found that the “OK Google” voice command to launch the Google Assistant isn’t working, and it doesn’t recognize or pick up the voice when attempting to retrain the voice model either. Our own managing editor, Andrew Grush, has regular problems with this issue even.

Potential solutions:

Clear the Google app data by going to Settings – Apps – Google app – Storage – Manage Space and tap on Clear all data. Then restart the phone and you should now be able to retrain the voice model. Go to Settings – Google Services – Search – Voice – “OK Google” detection – Retrain Voice Model. The voice command should now work as expected.

Problem #6 – Connectivity issues

As is the case with any new device, you may find yourself facing some connectivity issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Bluetooth issues have been found with the LG G6.

Potential solutions:

Wi-Fi issues

Turn the device and the router off for at least ten seconds, then turn them back and retry the connection.

Go to Settings – Power saving and ensure that this option is turned off.

Use the Wi-Fi Analyzer to check how crowded your channel is, and switch to a better option.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again.

Make sure the router firmware is up to date.

Make sure the applications and software on the device are up to date.

Go into Wi-Fi – Settings – Advanced and make a note of your device MAC address, then make sure that it is allowed access in the router’s MAC filter.

Bluetooth issues

With issues when connecting to the car, check the manufacturer’s manual for the device and the car and reset your connections.

Ensure that you are not missing a vital part of the connection process.

Go to Settings – Bluetooth and ensure nothing needs changing

Go into Settings – Bluetooth delete all prior pairings and try setting them up again from scratch.

When it comes to issues with multiple device connection, only a future update will be able to address this problem.

Guides – soft reset, hard reset, boot into Safe Mode, hardware control mode

Soft reset

When the screen is not responsive, press and hold the power button for 10 seconds, until the device restarts.

Hard reset

Turn the device off.

Press and hold the power button and the volume down key simultaneously, and when the LG logo is displayed, release only the power button, and then immediately press the power button again, and wait till the factory reset menu comes up.

Press the power button to continue, or the volume keys to cancel.

Booting into Safe Mode

Turn off the phone and restart it. When the LG logo appears, press and hold the volume down key until you see the home screen, which should take it into Safe Mode.

When the phone is on, press and hold the power button till the shutdown options appear. Press and hold the “Power off” option till a confirmation pops up and tap OK. This will boot the device into Safe Mode.

Hardware control mode

If the display of the phone is broken or damaged, you can still perform some basic functions using the hardware buttons.

Turn off the phone.

Press and hold the power button and both volume keys together for more than 10 seconds to enable the hardware key control mode.

Press the volume keys to scroll to the option you want, and press the power button to confirm.

To answer a call, you can now press both volume keys at the same time to do so.

to end a call, press the power button during the call.

To stop the alarm, press and hold the volume keys together when the alarm rings.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the common issues faced by LG G6 owners and solutions on how to fix them! If you have come across any other problems, do let us know in the comments section below and we’ll try our best to find some answers for you. All said and done, don’t let this list deter you from picking up what is still one of the best 2017 flagships so far. As mentioned, it is more than likely that you won’t face any of these problems at all, and even if you do, there are simple fixes available to address them.