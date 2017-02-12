The Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro were the Korean manufacturer’s highlights at CES 2017. It didn’t take long after the announcement for us to get our hands all over them, but users continue to wait for these Chrome OS laptops to hit the stores.

Samsung has definitely kept its promise of a February release date. We are now finding out the Plus variation is available at multiple retail sites.

What made the new Samsung Chromebooks special was the addition of the Google Play Store out of the box. This continues to be an oddity; not many Chromebooks have Android app support yet, and the few that do got it over an update.

Now, if you do care for specs you won’t be disappointed either. This laptop comes with more power than we are used to seeing on Chromebooks. The unit packs ARM-based hexa-core OP1 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, a Samsung stylus and a 12.3-inch screen with an impressive 2400 x 1600 resolution. By the way, this screen can rotate 360-degrees.

Chromebooks are getting much more enticing as Google Play Store support proliferates. Chromebooks are known for being limited by their software, something that will no longer be an issue with the inclusion of a massive Android app library. Not to mention this specific laptop is sweet!

Now, those interested in the Intel Core M3-boasting Pro version will have to wait until the Spring for a release. The price for the better version is also unspecified, so we are left in the dark there.

Interested? You can get your name on one of these for $449 from multiple retailers. You can find the links right below. Who is signing up?