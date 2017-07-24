Huawei and the Porsche Design studio already have a bit of history together. Last year, the two launched a special edition of the Huawei Mate 9 which was priced well over its regular counterpart. The two companies are back together again, this time unveiling the Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch.

The new luxury smartwatch is based on the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, which was unveiled at MWC this year. Nothing has really been changed on the inside of the smartwatch, which means this timepiece will unfortunately not feature a SIM card slot or GPS.

The exterior of the watch has received a serious makeover courtesy of the Porsche Design team

On the other hand, the exterior of the Huawei Watch 2 Classic has received a serious makeover courtesy of the Porsche Design team. The ceramic bezel has been modified to resemble a speedometer, the stainless steel body of the watch is now clad in all black, and red accents have been added to the two buttons on the side.

The new look of the timepiece is complemented by a black leather-rubber hybrid strap with red accent stitches. Porsche Design is throwing in a custom watch face to sweeten the deal, too.

The Porsche Design Huawei Smartwatch is up for sale in Europe and the UK right now, for the hefty price tag of €795 (about $925). The regular Classic version of the watch currently retails for about €500 in Europe, which makes for about 60% difference in prices between the two. Just to put it in perspective, the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design retailed for €1395, which is almost 95% more than the €699 price tag of the regular Mate 9.

With Huawei already producing luxury versions of two of its flagship products, we can’t help but to wonder whether the Huawei P10 will get the same treatment any time soon.