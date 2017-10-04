We’re all looking forward to the new Pixels launching at 9AM PT, but Google has an entire panoply of new devices coming alongside.

Thanks to inventory data uncovered by 9to5Google, we now have a better idea of what to expect from the Pixelbook. Bonus: the first mention of a mystery product called Google Clips.

First, the Pixelbook. This is the third generation of Google’s Chrome OS-powered laptop. Besides a new name that strengthens the Pixel branding, the device is said to be convertible and to feature a lag-free stylus.

Thanks to the new leak, we now know that the Pixelbook’s touch-sensitive display will go down to 12.3 inches (it was 12.85-inch on previous generations). All variants of the laptop will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, though there’s a chance that clock speeds will differ across the range.

The previous leak, supplied by Droid-Life, claimed the Pixelbook would be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations, and the new report confirms these specs. The same source revealed the likely prices of the Pixelbook: $1,199, $1,399, and $1,749 respectively. Definitely not cheap, but the Chromebook Pixel line has never included a cheap device.

The inventory entries that 9to5Google reviewed also showed a curious mention of a product called Google Clips. It’s the first time we hear about it, and the only clue about its functionality is the fact that it’s categorized as a computer accessory.

We’ll find out what Google Clips really is in around nine hours. Google’s gearing up for a busy event and we have a good breakdown of the likely announcements right here.