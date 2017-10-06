Google did a pretty good job with the batteries on the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (2,700 mAh and 3,520 mAh, respectively). Regardless, you’ll be happy to know that the phones support fast charging at up to 27W.

The tidbit comes from Benson Leung (known as the USB Type-C guru of the Android community) via Android Police.

Leung explained that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are compatible with USB Power Delivery standard-compliant chargers running at 27W. The charger that’s bundled with the two phones has an input of just 18W.

So, if you want the fastest charging times (and who doesn’t), your best option would be to find a 27W or higher compliant charger. The “compliant” qualifier is important because chargers that are not compliant with the USB PD standard might not charge your phone at the desired speeds or, worse, they could run the risk of damages.

Unfortunately, the selection of compliant chargers is limited at this point, and the ones that are available are not exactly cheap. Leung suggested the 45W USB Type-C charger that comes with Google’s pricey new Pixelbook laptop. It currently goes for $60 in the Google Store, but if you need the fastest charging times, it might be worth the investment.