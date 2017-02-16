If you’re familiar with Google Home, you’re probably aware that it’s powered by the Google Assistant. Google’s new voice assistant is quite powerful; it can play nice with a ton of different services, control your smart home devices, give you a daily news briefing and more. And today, it’s getting even smarter.

See also: What voice commands can I use with Google Home?

Google has just announced that you can now buy things using Google Assistant on your Google Home. If you own one of these connected speakers, you’ll be able to order things from participating Google Express retailers, provided they’re available in your area.

At the time of writing this, there are over 50 national and locally available stores that have partnered with Google Express. You can check out the full list of participating Google Express retailers right here, but the most notable ones include the Google Store (obviously), Target, Toys”R”Us, PetSmart, Walgreens, Staples, Guitar Center and Kohl’s.

If you own a Google Home and would like to start buying stuff with your voice, follow the instructions below:

Open the Google Home app.

Tap the menu button (three horizontal lines) on the top left of your screen.

Tap More settings.

At the bottom of your screen, tap Payments.

Tap the Get started button.

Read the Terms of Service (if you want), then tap Accept.

Now you’ll need to choose your default payment method. If you already have a default payment method saved, select it, then tap Next. If you need to add a new payment method, tap Add credit or debit card. Enter your card number, billing information and phone number, then tap Save. After your new card is added, tap Next.

Now it’s time to choose your delivery address. If you already have a default delivery address saved, select it, then tap Next. If you need to add a new delivery address, tap Add new address. Enter your name, delivery address and phone number, then tap Save.

Select which of your Google Home devices can make payments. Next to each Google Home in your household, you’ll see a toggle that controls the Personal results for that device. Tap the toggle to the On position for each Google Home you’d like to enable payments.



That’s it! You can now make payments through Google Assistant on your Google Home.

Remember, you’ll only be able to order things through Google Express retailers, and depending on your delivery area, you might see a variety of different delivery days depending on which retailer you’re ordering from. To check if Google Express is available in your area, head here.

