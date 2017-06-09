Oppo has been dominating the Chinese market for a while now, and today it’s aiming to continue this reign with the introduction of the Oppo R11 flagship smartphone.

The R11 is utilizing an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor which it says is extremely power efficient and can help you to get a premium experience out of the device. It also uses a new antenna design which it says maintains functionality while enhancing the 4G and MIMO WiFi signals. ColorOS 3.1 is also making its debut on the device, giving additional security and encryption features through its Android 7.1 base.

The R11 brings high-end features such as dual 16MP and 20MP cameras on the rear and a 20MP shooter on the front. The company has worked with Qualcomm to develop a special 14-bit image processor for these cameras which it says can work with the IMX398 sensor and f/1.7 aperture to deliver more vivid colors and better low light capabilities, as well as a more natural bokeh effect. This is one of the big drawing factors of the device, as the company says the device’s camera is one of the best they’ve ever produced.

Full specifications include:

5.5″ 1080p display with a 1.6mm frame

20/16MP back cameras

20MP front camera

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

3,000mAh battery.

Expandable storage up to a 256GB Micro-SD card

Fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C port with support for the company’s VOOC flash charging technology.

The R11 will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Black.

Does the R11 interest you at all? It looks eerily similar to another device we’ve seen leaked recently..

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.