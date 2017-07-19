In an effort to speed up updates and make things easier for users, OnePlus has listed its weather app on the Play Store. It’s a very simple app that just sticks to the basics for the most part.

The app shows you the current weather along with dynamic animations, offers weather alerts, and supports multiple cities. You can also check out the forecast for the next six days, which is a bit limited when compared with some of the other apps. You can’t see hourly forecasts and other important data including wind speed and humidity. However, the data that it does display is quite accurate, as it’s being provided by AccuWeather.

The app is already available on the Play Store and is, of course, free of charge. Unfortunately, it’s only compatible with OnePlus devices. Those of you interested can get it via the button below.

If you don’t own a OnePlus device or feel like the app is a bit too simple for your taste, there are plenty of others to choose from. Feel free to check out our list of the 15 best weather apps and weather widgets for Android.