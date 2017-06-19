The Verge

The OnePlus 5 has been leaking out like crazy over the past couple weeks, and we’ve even received an official look at the device straight from the company. Now we’re just one day away from the official unveiling, and OnePlus is now being a little more lenient on what information is getting out to the public.

The Verge recently got the chance to visit OnePlus’ facilities in Shenzhen, China to get a closer look at the OnePlus 5, and what exactly went into the design this time around.

It’s no secret that OnePlus’ next major flagship will come with a dual-camera setup, which is actually a first for the China-based company. Completely overhauling the camera setup isn’t an easy task though, which means OnePlus had to go through a lot of trial and error before it landed on a design that worked. The company actually showed off a number of its OnePlus 5 prototypes to The Verge, which you can see in the image attached above.

As you can see, OnePlus went a bunch of different routes here. You might notice a few iPhone 7 Plus-like prototypes, as well as some Huawei P10 copycats on the right. You can even see that OnePlus 5 prototype that we leaked a few months ago in the middle.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the white prototype at the top left corner… maybe just because it’s the most unique one. What about you? Are you liking the look of the OnePlus 5 so far, or do you think the company could have innovated a bit more on the design front? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to check out the source link below for an even closer look at the device ahead of its launch.