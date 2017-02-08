OnePlus has encountered issues in the past with making people wait weeks, or even months, for their phones to ship out after they are ordered. Now it appears that those problems are finally being ironed out. Today, the company is letting people buy the 64GB soft gold color version of the OnePlus 3T and those orders should ship out immediately.

See also: Problems with the OnePlus 3T and how to fix them

A few weeks ago, OnePlus announced that the 64GB gunmetal version of the OnePlus 3T would also be available for immediate shipment. The company added at the time that it could not “guarantee that this offer will be permanently available”, but that it was one of its goals to keep this going.

Now the soft gold version of the phone has joined the gunmetal model so it appears these supply problems have been solved, at least for now, for the 64GB versions. Both phones are priced at $439.

Unfortunately, if you are waiting for the 128GB OnePlus 3T, the company’s site still shows that it is out of stock, and there’s no word on when it will be available again. To be fair, most people should have enough storage space with the 64GB model, but if you really feel the need for more space for your apps, videos and podcasts, you might have to wait a while.

The 5.5-inch OnePlus 3T has an AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, 16MP cameras on both the front and the back of the phone, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button and a 3,400 mAh battery. While it shipped with the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow version of its own OxygenOS, it recently got an over-the-air update to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Which version of the OnePlus 3T do you want to get, and which storage options do you prefer? Let us know your choices in the comments!