A few members of the OnePlus team took took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) yesterday where they commented on a range of topics. Among them, was the status of the Android O update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

OnePlus representative Robin Z (OxygenOS Product) stated that this would roll out before the end of the year, meaning the company has put another December 31 deadline in place as it did last year with the Android Nougat rollout (and it only just made it.)

Concerns about the status of this update were amplified when it was recently revealed that the OnePlus 2 would not receive Android Nougat. The smartphone launched with Android Lollipop and therefore a second major software upgrade was expected; the vast majority of Android flagships receive two Android versions.

While this news may come as a relief to some fans (that is, if they trust OnePlus to keep its word) it also presupposes that the OnePlus 3T — which arrived only last November — will see its final major software update within 13 months of its release.

At the time of the OnePlus 3T’s release on November 22, Android Nougat had been available for three months (since August 22), and some manufacturers had already managed to roll out the new software to their flagship phones. OnePlus hadn’t rolled out Nougat at that time, but it’s a shame to think that, because the 3T was went on sale just a few weeks shy of OnePlus’ Nougat rollout, it probably won’t receive Android P. OnePlus hasn’t said as much, but it’s under no obligation to deliver it.

Meanwhile, this information also indicates that the OnePlus 5 will get the Android O update before the end of the year too, as it’s OnePlus’ latest flagship.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus’ approach to updates? Let us know in the comments.