Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners, you might want to check your phone for updates.

Reports are coming in that Samsung is rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to unlocked Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units. This is not exclusive to those who signed up for the beta program – the Nougat beta program closed in late December and now the update is coming to phones running the stable OS.

For phones that were previously enrolled in the beta, the update weighs in at 214MB. Users on the stable channel should expect a larger package. According to the official changelog, version number NDRD90M.G935FXXU1DPLT brings Android 7.0 Nougat (not 7.1.1, the latest available version from Google), as well as changes to Samsung’s proprietary features, including:

new UX and various performance modes

improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick Settings button

improved usability of the Multi window feature

improved settings and features for Always-on Display

improvements in storage usage, app installation speed, and system update speeds.

The January security patches are bundled with this update. You can have a closer look at what Nougat looks like on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in our hands-on post here.

It looks like beta users are getting priority in the update queue, but regular users should be able to join in the fun over the next days. As always, the update is likely to hit unlocked phones first – carrier devices usually come with additional apps and software features that require more time to test and bring up to date.

Anyone here who got the update?