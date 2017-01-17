We have some great news for all you Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users. Looks like Samsung is keeping its promise to release the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its flagship devices on January 17. The South Korean giant is already rolling out the update to users in China and the UK – to all users, not just those who have signed up for the company’s Nougat beta program. We do, however, expect that the update will soon be rolling out to users in other countries as well.

The update weighs in at around 1.2 GB and obviously brings a bunch of new features to the devices. According to the official changelog, these include a new UX and various performance modes, improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick Settings button, improved usability of the Multi-window feature, and much more.

The update should keep you busy for a while as there are a lot of new things to test out, which is always fun, isn’t it? You can check if an update is already available for your device by launching the Software update section in the settings menu.

The update first began to roll out to users from the beta channel last week. For more details on what the update brings to the table, check out our look at Nougat on the Galaxy S7 Edge!

If you did receive the update, do let us know your first impressions by posting a comment down below.