App developers are pushing the envelope on a daily basis trying to improve and enhance our smartphone and tablet experiences. In fact, so many Android apps come out every day that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. It’s difficult to usurp the best of the best but if you’re getting bored with what you’ve got and want to try something new, check out the best new Android apps from the last month! You can watch the videos from passed months by clicking here!

Amazon Chime Price: Free with in-app purchases Amazon Chime is the latest app from Amazon. Its purpose is to take on the likes of Skype or Slack. It's conferencing and chat software that lets you hold meetings, send files, chat, and stay organized. To be perfectly honest, the app isn't much yet. The interface needs some work, it's a bit slow, and it's in beta. However, it should eventually transform into something worth using. That is, as long as Amazon doesn't screw it up. You can try it out for free if you want to. Large organizations and businesses may need to pay for some additional features. It has promise, but it's not replacing the big names just yet.

Camarada 3D Camera Price: Free Camarada 3D Camera is an app that lets you record 3D video. It features three modes. The first is a single-user mode that lets you capture 2D videos and then renders them to be VR. The second lets you use two smartphones linked together to shoot stereoscopic 3D videos. Unfortunately, the third mode is still in progress. However, it should eventually let you use three or more phones to produce panoramic, 360-degree video. It's a free app so there's no harm in trying it out. That's even if it still needs a little bit of work.

Core Price: Free Core is a streaming app that's aimed at gamers. It allows you to watch live game streams from a number of services. The idea is that it's supposed to help you discover new games, watch players you like, and do it all under one roof. It doesn't support every live streaming platform. However, it does stream enough of them to be handy for fans of the genre. The interface works well although it can be cluttered at times. There are also news shows and more content aside from live game streaming. It's worth a shot if you're into that sort of thing.

Email by EasilyDo Price: Free Email by EasilyDo is a fairly simple email app. It supports a variety of accounts, including Gmail, iCloud, Hotmail, Outlook, AOL, and IMAP accounts. The interface itself is simple enough. It has a unified inbox, a built-in search, auto-sorting, and other features. There is also an awesome unsubscribe feature that helps you get rid of junk mail for good. It's still in beta so expect to see some bugs here and there. Otherwise, the app is free to download with no in-app purchases.

FaceApp Price: Free FaceApp is a fun little camera app with some unique filters. You take a selfie and then you can make yourself smile, look older, look younger, or even look like a different sex. The adventurous can make a collage with a few of the filters applied at once. Some have had issues with individual filters, but it's an entertainment app and it doesn't please everyone. To be perfectly honest, this is app you'll likely enjoy playing with for a couple of weeks before uninstalling. However, it'll make for some good Instagram photos. The app is free to download.

FBA Wanted Price: Free FBI Wanted is a mobile app that wants to show you the FBI's Most Wanted list. It's one of the most famous lists of criminals in existence. The basic idea is the app shows you who is most wanted, who's missing, wanted terrorists, and even unsolved crimes. Anyone with tips can call in if they want to. You'll be able to read the list, check out some additional details, and a lot more. The app redirects to the website a lot which we didn't like so much. Aside from that, everything worked out pretty much as you'd expect. It's not perfect, but it's free and it's interesting.

Fender Guitar Tuner Price: Free Fender released their first official app in February. As it turns out, it's a guitar tuner app. Thankfully, it's also pretty good. It sports an easy-to-use interface that anyone should be able to figure out. The app also features 22 different tune settings including Drop D, Drop C, DADGAD, and others. You can also tune manually instead of automatically if you prefer doing it by ear. There are even beginner's tips for new learners and it works with multiple instruments. It's completely free to download with no ads or in-app purchases.

Inkitt Price: Free Inkitt is an ereader app where you can find a lot of content. It features a variety of books and other content from independent writers who don't mind giving away their stuff for free. Once you find what you like, you can download the books and read them right from the app. You'll also be able to change the color of the pages, engage a night mode, and there is an auto-scrolling feature for easier reading. It's not the most elaborate ereader ever, but it does have a ton of free stuff for you to read. It's worth checking out.

LEGO Life Price: Free LEGO Life is a community application for LEGO enthusiasts. The point of the app is to show off your creations, view the creations of others, and engage with fellow fans of LEGOs. The app features build challenges, quizzes about various games and properties, and there is even video content that you can watch. It's aimed at children as young as five although the company recommends slightly older children use it. The only downside is that the app still has some bugs that it needs to iron out. Luckily, it's completely free so you can get it now or later after those bugs get fixed.

Ooniprobe Price: Free Ooniprobe is a fun little app that can help you see censorship. The way it works is that it runs a series of tests. The first tests connections with a variety of different websites to see if any of them are restricted. You can also run an HTTP invalid request line test to see further results. Finally, there's a fairly standard speed test that you can run. The developers have expressed that it can show false positives and the speed test can be inaccurate at times. However, it can be a useful tool when traveling abroad, using public WiFi, or other such scenarios. It's also free.

