While Motorola already has a number of its own Moto Mods modular accessories for its Moto Z family of smartphones, many third-party developers are also creating their own add-on products, via the use of the official Moto Mods Development Kit (MDK). A newly posted project on the Indiegogo crowd-funding site has an interesting Moto Mod product called Edge that’s designed to give Moto Z owners a new way to get notifications on their phones.

The Edge Moto Mod, created by a company called Imagine Tech from Poland, will include a built in multi-LED system that will be placed all along the sides of the add-on. Using a special app, users can customize the lights in the Edge’s case to show different colors for notifications from Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, and more. There are four different light patterns to choose from as well. The mod can also be set up to show alerts if a phone needs recharging, along with other functions.

The notification lights can get even more specific, as users can set up one color to get notifications from family, another for friends and yet another for business contacts. Imagine Tech is actually offering two different versions of its Edge Moto Mod. One is the Edge Force, which contains a 2000mAh battery to help extend the power use of the Moto Z phones. The other is the Edge Air, which adds wireless charging capabilities to the Moto Z phones.

The Indiegogo campaign launched earlier this week and so far it has raised, as of this writing, $3,667 of the $15,000 goal, with about a month to go. You can join in by paying $55 to get either the Edge Force or Edge Air Moto Mod. Imagine Tech claims it will begin shipping its Moto Mod to Indiegogo backers sometime in July.

Motorola will almost certainly reveal some new first-party Moto Mods in a few weeks as part of its press event at the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.