Some people just can’t get by with using a gigabyte or two of mobile data each month. Whether it’s streaming music, watching YouTube or scrolling aimlessly through Instagram and Twitter, all of these things use mobile data if you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. And for some people, Wi-Fi isn’t always the most accessible thing in the world.

That’s why T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T all offer unlimited data plans for these types of customers, and now Big Red users can sign up for one of these plans, too.

In case you missed yesterday’s news, Verizon, the nation’s #1 carrier in telling customers “they don’t need unlimited data”, has gone back on its five-year stance and revealed a new unlimited plan. Users can sign up for Verizon Unlimited for $80 per month for one line, while customers with four lines can get the plan for $45 per line. It’s certainly not the cheapest plan out there, but it should satisfy Big Red customers who have been waiting for a more power user-friendly data allotment.

How much data do you use each month? Do you only use a gigabyte or less, or are you the type that constantly uses 15GB or more? Personally, I use around 3GB or so each month, since I’m at home connected to Wi-Fi all day. Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and leave a comment if you have anything else you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!