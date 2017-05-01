Google has just released the May 2017 Android security patches for a number of the company’s Pixel and Nexus devices. If you own any of the devices listed below, you can go ahead and download the factory images and OTA files right now directly from Google.

Here’s the current list of factory images that are live for the Pixel and Nexus devices for the May 2017 security update:

Google Pixel XL (N2G47O)

Google Pixel XL Deutsche Telekom (N2G47T)

Google Pixel XL Verizon (NHG47L)

Google Pixel (N2G47O)

Google Pixel Deutsche Telekom (N2G47T)

Google Pixel Verizon (N2G47L)

Pixel C (N2G47O)

Nexus 6P (N2G47O)

Nexus 5X (N2G47O)

Nexus 6 (N6F27C)

Nexus Player (N2G47R)

LTE Nexus 9 (N4F27B)

Wi-Fi Nexus 9 (N4F27B)

You can grab all the OTA download files for May 2017 as well for the supported Nexus and Pixel devices. If you don’t want to mess with these files, the OTA updates should start rolling out automatically in the next few days for those products.

Google has also posted the details on the new May 2017 security patches. They include fixing 16 issues that Google has labeled as “Critical”. The company says the biggest such issue they have found is one that could allow hackers to enable “remote code execution on an affected device through multiple methods such as email, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files”.

This is the same description that Google has posted for the most critical Android issue it has fixed in the last few months. As with the others, Google says it has seen no examples of any of these issues being exploited out in the wild.