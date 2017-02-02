Are you ready for yet another glimpse at the upcoming LG G6? Of course you are. The latest reported photo leak of the upcoming flagship phone from LG shows its back, and it seems to confirm a few previous details about the device.

The image comes from an unnamed source who sent it to Business Insider. It shows a dual camera setup on top, along with a fingerprint sensor right below the cameras. It also seems to show that the case will have a shiny glass back to it, which again is consistent with previous rumors. Some of the phone’s back is obscured by the fingers of the person who took the photo, most likely to cover up any identification markings that could link this phone with whomever got their hands on it.

This latest image leak has popped up before LG is supposed to hold a press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 26, the day before the official start of 2017’s big Mobile World Congress trade show. It’s likely that the LG G6 will be the star of this media event. The company has already confirmed that the display on the G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while other, unconfirmed rumors claim it will be the first third-party smartphone that will feature the Google Assistant.

It won’t be long before we know everything about the LG G6. Stay tuned as we will be on the ground for LG’s press event, and we will have first-hand impressions of the next flagship phone from the company. In the meantime, are you excited to learn more about the phone, and do you think it will be a bigger success than LG’s previous phones from 2016? Let us know your thoughts and impressions in the comments!