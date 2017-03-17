A class-action lawsuit has been filed against LG regarding the long-standing bootloop problems affecting the LG G4 and V10. We first reported on the G4 bootloop issue over a year ago, with LG eventually admitting fault, citing “loose contact between components” and vowing to repair affected devices. But the same issues started affecting V10 units not long after and some affected owners have not been happy with the response.

While LG did replace many original G4’s suffering from bootloops, many of those replacement devices also suffered the same problem due to an early misdiagnosis of the problem. Despite apparently identifying the underlying cause of the problem, some replacement LG G4’s continued to encounter bootloops, freezes and random restarts.

See also: LG G6 review

Much the same issue then affected LG V10 units, with the suit’s claimants asserting both devices had inadequately soldered processors. We’ve followed up on this story several times but LG has repeatedly told Android Authority that it failed to find any statistically significant issue with V10, G5 or V20 units (all of which have anecdotally been reported to suffer from the same problem). The Nexus 5X also encountered bootloops, but in that instance LG offered complete refunds because by then the 5X was no longer in production.

The suit seeks damages for the owners of LG devices that are deemed “inoperable and unfit for any use”. The suit claims LG has enjoyed unjust enrichment, breached fair trade and broken several warranty laws. Furthermore, the suit seeks a judicial order to force LG to implement a comprehensive program to identify and repair all LG devices containing the bootloop defect and offer restitution to affected customers.

