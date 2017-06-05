Google has just released the June 2017 Android security patches for a number of its Pixel and Nexus devices. If you own any of the devices listed below, you can go ahead and download the factory images right now directly from Google.

Here’s the current list of factory images that are live for the Pixel and Nexus devices for the June 2017 security update. One interesting addition is that there is now a new image for the Pixel and Pixel XL for people who use the phones on T-Mobile, Project Fi, and Rogers.

Google Pixel XL (NJH47B)

Google Pixel XL Deutsche Telekom (NJH34C)

Google Pixel XL Verizon (NHG47N)

Google Pixel XL T-Mobile, Project Fi carriers and Rogers (NKG47L)

Google Pixel (NJH47B)

Google Pixel Deutsche Telekom (NJH34C)

Google Pixel Verizon (NHG47N)

Google Pixel T-Mobile, Project Fi carriers and Rogers (NKG47L)

Pixel C (N2G47W)

Nexus 6P (N2G47W)

Nexus 5X (N2G47W)

Nexus 6 (N6F27E)

Nexus Player (N2G47X)

LTE Nexus 9 (N4F27E)

Wi-Fi Nexus 9 (N9F27C)

You can grab all the OTA download files for June 2017 as well for the supported Nexus and Pixel devices. If you don’t want to mess with these files, the OTA updates should start rolling out automatically in the next few days.

We’re still waiting for Google to post the changelog on the new June 2017 security patches, and we’ll update this post with more information once they do.