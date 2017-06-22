We know you want to find the right VPN for you, so we’re always on the look-out for great providers. This week we’ve had our head turned by the critically-acclaimed IPVanish VPN. Here’s why.

The folks at IPVanish have a very simple approach. No attempts to distract you with bells and whistles — just secure, anonymous browsing at lightning-fast speeds. They take the raw concept of a VPN and just do it right. Very right.

IPVanish receives consistently great reviews from the critics.

Your personal IP address disappears. No logs are kept anywhere of your activity or VPN connections. You can constantly switch between any one of 850+ servers in 60+ countries on a secure, encrypted network…. you’re untraceable. Whether you’re looking to get around media restrictions, or just keep the hackers at bay, IPVanish will oblige.

Even more reassuring, IPVanish receives consistently great reviews from the critics. Here’s a typical 5-star review from an established comparison site:

“For a few years now, this US-based VPN has consistently demonstrated some of the highest levels of performance in the industry.” – BestVPN

Given the next-level service on offer, IPVanish is surprisingly affordable for a VPN. Right now, the monthly cost is reduced to $7.50 per month for Android Authority readers, but there are even better deals to be had on a longer subscription. For a 1-year plan, the price is just $58.49 – the equivalent of just $4.87 per month.

The IPVanish guys are confident you’ll be happy, so there’s a 7-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. Reason enough to give it a try.

If you like the sound of the IPVanish VPN experience, hit the button below to check out the special deal for Android Authority readers.

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.