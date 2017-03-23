Instagram is usually pretty good about keeping users safe and away from sensitive content, but there’s still more work to be done. In the latest Instagram update, two new features are coming to the photo-sharing platform that will help users stay safe.

For starters, Instagram is rolling out two-factor identification to everyone. In case you’re unfamiliar with two-factor authentication, this feature provides an extra layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring a code every time you log in. To turn it on, tap the gear icon in your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication.

The next new feature will help you stay away from potentially sensitive content. Now when you scroll through your Instagram feed, you might see some photos or videos blurred out. These are posts that have been flagged by someone in the community, but don’t necessarily violate Instagram’s guidelines. This means you’re less likely to stumble across unwanted experiences in the app. If you’d like to see a blurred out photo, just tap it.

This update is rolling out to all Instagram users now. If you haven’t yet, be sure to head to the Play Store link below to grab the latest Instagram update.

Recent updates

Saving live videos to your phone

March 20: Instagram now lets you save your live videos to your phone at the end of each broadcast. After your live broadcast ends, you’ll be presented with a new Save button. Tap that, then tap Done, and your live broadcast will be saved to your smartphone’s gallery. It’s worth noting that comments, likes, number of viewers or live interactions won’t be saved in your video; just the video itself.

Share multiple photos and videos in one post

February 22: Instagram has finally added the ability for users to share up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. When uploading photos or videos to your feed, you’ll see a new icon that will let you select multiple photos and videos from your library. You can even customize the order in which each photo shows up. Just tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once, or edit them one at a time.

Instagram Live Stories now available

January 25: Instagram Live Stories, which have been rumored to launch for a few weeks now, are now available to all users globally. This rollout is following a limited regional release in December.

Hands-free mode and new stickers

December 21: In this holiday-themed update to version 10.3, Instagram introduced several new features including a hands-free recording mode, more stickers and holiday content. The new camera interface lets users record a video by tapping the record button once, rather than pressing and holding it like previously. You can also now add customizable weather, time and location stickers to snaps. Limited-time-only Christmas-themed stickers and plans for New Year’s stickers were also announced.

Bookmarks

December 14: Instagram now lets you save posts that you’d like to revisit later. You should see a new bookmark icon underneath each and every post in your feed. When you find a photo or video that you’d like to save, tap the bookmark icon, and that’s it. The post will be saved to a new, private tab on your profile, where you can see all the posts you’ve saved. The best part? Posts saved in your bookmarks tab are only visible to you.