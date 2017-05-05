Huawei has announced the roll out of its next software update – EMUI 5.0 – to several devices in India later this month. The company’s proprietary user interface offers one-button navigation, intuitive Interactions, machine learning, and improved security.

Later this month, Honor 8, Honor 6X, Honor 5C, and Huawei P9 will receive the EMUI 5.0 update. Also, Honor 8 Lite, to be launched next week, will be the first device in the country with EMUI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

Inspired by the blue color of the Aegean Sea surrounded in white all around, the EMUI 5.0 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and aims to eradicate the lag and boring UI associated with most Android devices.

According to the company, the EMUI 5.0 provides optimal resources allocation based on the user’s usage habits and thus helps your phone remain faster and smoother for longer duration. Also, based on next-level machine learning mechanisms, EMUI 5 allocates resources dynamically to provide more CPU and memory to applications that are used on a regular basis.

We often hear users complaining about the lag and boring experience that is experienced in Android devices post prologue usage. The new EMUI 5.0, is more efficient, secure, and user friendly. It significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function. The user can now reach 90% of the core functions in just two to three clicks. – Huawei R&D spokesperson

As always, Huawei has focused on localization, and EMUI 5.0 reinforces multiple Indian customizations such as languages, themes, and calendar and supports 14 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu, and Maithili.