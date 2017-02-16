

Leaker Evan Blass has gotten his hands on a promo shot of what is believed to be the Huawei P10 in three color variants, blue, gold and green.

I say believed to be, but at this point it seems clear that this what Huawei’s next flagship will look like: we’ve seen both a leaked photo and similar renders (including a lime green version like in this latest image) of the handset previously, and Blass’s @evleaks channel is usually reliable.

The metallic blue option looks like one of the two P9 variants Huawei released last year at IFA, several months after the initial launch of the handset, but here’s hoping Huawei brings the metallic red variant too, because that thing looked badass.

As for how the color variants will differ between the rumored P10 and P10 Plus, we’re not yet sure, but we should find out at MWC 2017 in just ten days. For everything we know so far about the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, hit the link.

