We already know that the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus have been selling very well. Last month, the company announced that it sold over 12 million units of the two devices in a little less than a year since they went on sale.

However, last year’s flagships aren’t the only ones that are in high demand. Huawei has recently shared the sales numbers of the Mate 9, with which the company is probably quite happy about. The Chinese manufacturer sold five million units of its phablet in the first four months of its availability, which is 36 percent more when compared with the sales of its predecessor — Mate 8 — in the same time frame.

The Mate 9 was officially announced last year in November. The device offers high-end specs, a large 5.9-inch display, and is quite easy on the eyes. Combined with a competitive price tag, the phablet has proven to be quite popular among consumers. To learn more about it, check out our review of the Mate 9.

Huawei is currently the third biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world and has been increasing its presence in markets around the world, especially in Europe, in the last few years. In 2016, it sold 140 million smartphones, a 30 percent increase when compared with the year before.

Thanks to the high demand for the Mate 9 and a few of its other great devices like the P10 and P10 Plus flagships, which are also expected to sell very well, the company just might ship even more smartphones this year.