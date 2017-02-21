Huawei has had quite a busy day today. Just a few hours ago, Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, took the wraps off its new mid-ranger, the Honor 8 Lite. If you were looking for something a little more high-end, Honor’s got you covered there, too. The company has officially announced a new beast of a smartphone, the Honor V9.

Honor’s V series of smartphones are actually supposed to fit squarely in the middle of the mid-range Honor series and higher-end P and Mate series. Judging by the V9’s specs, though, we’d say this new phone gives the P9 and Mate 9 a run for their money. The Honor V9 sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, and is powered by the same octa-core Kirin 960 processor that’s running the Mate 9. It’s backed by a hefty 4 or 6GB of RAM, comes with either 64 or 128GB of on-board storage, and is powered by a non-removable 4,000mAh battery.

Around back you’ll find a fingerprint sensor sitting below the V9’s dual-camera setup. It sports two 12MP camera sensors with an f/2.2 aperture that should be perfect for creating fancy bokeh effects. Unsurprisingly, this device is also running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with Huawei’s EMUI 5 on top.

The Honor V9 will go on sale February 28 and will be available in Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold and Flame Red color options. You won’t have to fork over an arm and a leg to get your hands on this device, either; the version with 4GB of RAM/64GB of storage will cost just 2,599 Yuan (~$377), the model with 6GB of RAM/64GB of storage will cost 2,999 Yuan (~$436), while the 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage version will go for 3,499 Yuan (~$508).

As of right now there’s no word on US availability, so you might have to settle for the Mate 9 or upcoming P10 if you live in the States. Thoughts on this new device? If Huawei brought the Honor V9 to the US, would you buy one? Let us know what you think in the comments!