Huawei has already confirmed that the Honor V9, the next phone in its Honor branded series, will be announced in its home country of China on February 21. Now a new report claims that phone will be released in the US and other markets, but under another name.

According to the report from the Russian-based site Hi-Tech.Mail.Ru, the name of the phone outside of China will be the Honor 8 Pro. It adds that the company will make that reveal later this month 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

Previous leaks and rumors about the Honor V9-Honor 8 Pro claim it will have a 5.7-inch QHD display with Android 7.0 Nougat installed. Inside, the phone will have Huawei’s in-house Kirin 960 processor. Some models of the phone will have 4GB of RAM, and others will have 6GB of RAM. Onboard storage may also vary from 64GB to 128GB, and those amounts can be expanded via a microSD card.

The back of the new Honor phone looks like it will have a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and another 2MP camera, possibly for adding more depth in photos or for B&W details. The handset will also have a 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone looks like it will get a 3,900mAh battery. So far, there’s been no word on pricing for the phone but the current rumors claim it could launch outside of China sometime around the end of March 2017.

Keep in mind that this latest rumor about the Honor V9 getting a name change for other markets has not been confirmed by Huawei, so take it with a grain of salt. We will be attending the company’s MWC 2017 press event on February 26 and will get first-hand information on all of the company’s big news and reveals, so keep it here for all of the news from Barcelona.