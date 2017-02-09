Huawei has had solid success so far with its Honor brand of smartphones. The US market has even seen a number of unlocked Honor phones go on sale, including most recently with the Honor 6X. Now the company is about ready to reveal the next phone with the Honor branding, but in a bit of a surprise, it won’t be at the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

Instead, Huawei has confirmed, via its Weibo account, that the Honor V9 will be announced in its home country of China on February 21. That’s less than a week before the start of MWC 2017, and may indicate this phone is not meant for international markets, at least at first.

The phone has already been certified by China’s TENAA regulation agency and its listing claims it will have a large 5.7-inch QHD display with Android 7.0 Nougat installed. Inside, the listing says the Honor V9 will have Huawei’s in-house Kirin 960 processor.

The phone will have either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. It sounds like Huawei could offer more versions of the Honor V9 with different memory and storage amounts, but that’s not confirmed yet.

The back of the Honor V9 looks like it will have a dual-camera setup that’s becoming more and more popular with many of the latest handsets. In this case, the new Honor phone will have a 12MP primary sensor, along with another 2MP camera, possibly for adding more depth in photos or for B&W details. The V9 will also have a 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The TENAA listing shows a 3,900mAh battery for the phone.

While this is highly speculative, the online invite for the Honor V9 event seems to hint that the phone could be waterproof as well. We could be way off on that assumption, so feel free to ignore that. Some online rumors claim the Honor V9 will be priced starting at 2699 Yuan, or about $394.

What do you think so far about the Honor V9, and would you like to see the phone sold outside of China? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!