Samsung, Sony, HTC, and a few other big names in the industry have either already started updating their devices to Android Nougat or have at least announced a time frame as to when the update should be available.

Now, Huawei is joining in as well. The Chinese manufacturer has released the list of devices that will get the Nougat update along with the company’s latest EMUI 5.0 user interface.

The beta version of the update has already hit a few Huawei devices, but the first phones to receive the stable version will be the high-end P9 and Mate 8 (the Mate 9 just received final software yesterday). In an official statement, Huawei said that the update will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2017.

A few weeks after the P9 and Mate 8 get the sweet Nougat treatment, the most profitable Android manufacturer in the world (Q3) will start updating a few of its other devices. These include the P9 Plus, P9 lite, Nova and Nova Plus.

It’s not known if this is the full list of devices or if Huawei will add a few more models to it soon. But we’d be surprised if the company doesn’t at least increase the Nougat lineup with last year’s flagship, the P8. The Huawei Mate S on the other hand, might not be so lucky.

Do you own any of the above-mentioned Huawei devices? Are you looking forward to the Nougat update? Let us know in the comments below.