There was once a time when transferring contacts from one mobile platform to another meant manually typing in an endless amount of names, phone numbers and other information. Thankfully, nowadays smartphones can now do most of the work for us. And for the most part it can be accomplished in a very small amount of time.

Which is the best way to transfer contacts from an iPhone to an Android phone? Today we’ll walk you through all of the easiest methods, so you can get started and enjoy your Android device in no time.

Method #1 – Sync contacts with your Google account





First and foremost, to use your Android phone you’ll need a Google account. If you have yet to set one up, head to Google’s homepage and select the “create account” option. You can also do this directly from your smartphone, but the desktop experience is much better.

Once you’ve created your Google account, pick up your iPhone and navigate to the “Mail, Contacts, Calendars” section of your Settings menu. This is where you’ll enter in your Google account. Press the “Add Account” button, select the Gmail option, and enter in your login information.

Your iPhone will then ask which parts of your Google account you’d like to sync. Make sure the Contacts option is selected; then your iPhone and Android devices will start syncing contacts with one another. This is the part where you’ll need to be patient. If you have a lot of contacts, it could take awhile. Just make sure to keep an internet connection active while your contacts are syncing.

It should be noted that your iPhone won’t tell you when your contacts are done syncing. To check on their progress, navigate to the Google Contacts website from your desktop, sign in with your Google account, and check up on the list of contacts from there.

Once your contacts are done syncing, log in to your Android device with your Google account information, and you should be all set!

Method #2 – Transfer with iCloud

If you have iCloud enabled on your iPhone, this method should take no time at all.

On your iPhone, go to Settings, choose “Mail, Contacts, Calendars”, then choose “Accounts” where you should see “iCloud” listed. Choose this option, then turn on the toggle for “Contacts”. Your iPhone will prompt you to “Merge” your device’s contacts with iCloud.

Once this process is done, navigate to icloud.com on your computer’s web browser, log in with your Apple ID, then select “Contacts”. Click on the gear icon in the lower-left corner, then press “Select All”. After that, click the wheel again and choose “Export vCard”.

Navigate to gmail.com, click on the “Mail” button, then select “Contacts”. Click the “More” tab, select “Import”, select “Choose File”, then select your saved vCard file. When it gets done importing, Gmail will display the number of contacts that have been imported. At this point you may have some duplicate contacts, and getting rid of these is easy. Simply press the “Find & Merge Duplicates” button under the “More” tab.

Method #3 – Transfer with iTunes

If your contacts are stored locally or you’re using an account other than Gmail, you can also transfer your contacts through iTunes on your Windows or Mac computer.

First, connect your iPhone to your computer. Open iTunes and navigate to the device screen by clicking “iPhone” in the upper right-hand corner. Open the Info tab, then check the box next to “Sync Contacts with.” Choose “Google Contacts” from the dropdown menu, then enter your Google account information when prompted.

Once your iPhone is finished syncing, log in to your Android device with your Google account information, and your contacts should all be there.

Honestly, you could also use a third party app, but we feel like its better to just go one of the three listed routes as they are less complicated, and utilize accounts you already had for your iPhone or will need for your new Android devices. There are likely a few more ways to transfer contacts from iPhones to Android devices as well, but the methods listed above are by far the easiest. Do you have any other methods? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

