Often times, having a quick launching camera can mean the difference between getting that magical shot and missing it completely. Luckily for us, a lot of cell-phones have started adding options to launch your camera on the fly, and the Galaxy S8 falls into this category.

So how do you quick-launch the camera on this device? Just double tap the power button.

This will quickly launch your camera app from anywhere, and can even use the camera app without actually unlocking your device. If you want to view previous images you’ve taken on your device though, you’ve have to enter your pin or use your fingerprint to actually unlock the device and view these photos.

