The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones may have a near bezel-free display on the front, but the rear section of the phones are still arguably a bit dull looking. Assuming you don’t want to put a protective case on the Galaxy S8, there is a way to make the back of the phone look much cooler by turning the rear panel into a clear one, showing all of its electronic circuitry.

The JerryRigEverything YouTube channel talks about how they created the clear rear panel for its own Galaxy S8 in detail. The main part of the process is removing all of the coloring on the back glass with some paint thinner. However, you will need to have a particular set of skills in tearing down a phone, and putting it back together again, in order to accomplish the entire task. In the video, that includes taking off of the rear camera frame and the phone’s fingerprint scanner from the back panel before you start the color removal process.

If you really want to have a cool looking Galaxy S8, and you don’t mind the fact that this process also voids your warranty from Samsung, you can learn how to make this clear back panel from the video. One more thing to keep in mind is that the process will also take away the water resistance features of the Galaxy S8.

What do you think of the Galaxy S8 with this clear back glass panel? Do you think Samsung or other smartphone companies should consider selling versions of their phones with such a panel out of the box? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!