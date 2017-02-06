We first learned about the Rovio spin-off Hatch back in November. The new company promised it would bring the world a free streaming game service for Android that would formally debut in 2017. Now we’re learning that more than 90 game titles have signed on to be part of the new service.

See also: Best free Android games with no in app purchases

Some of the newly named launch games for Hatch include the popular snowboarding title Alto’s Adventure, along with Dungeon Rushers, Mini Metro and Evoland. GameHouse’s titles like Delicious, Fabulous and Heart’s Medicine will also be a part of Hatch. Over 50 game publishers and developers have committed to supporting Hatch so far. The company said it is attending the Casual Connect Europe in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 7-9 to help mentor new and up-and-coming developers, and some of their games could be also included with the Hatch launch.

Hatch previously said that the service will allow anyone to play its titles for free, with no updates or in-app purchases. Both the service, as well as developers who provide games for Hatch, will get money via “integrated, unobtrusive advertising and brand storytelling”. There will also be a paid subscription option that will include other unnamed features not available for free players.

Hatch added that it will let players compete, or even help, in online gaming matches. That includes games that are designed to be single-player only. Hatch said those titles can be updated so that players can receive online assistance from other people if needed. The service will use cloud servers that will be provided by Huawei Technologies.

Hatch is supposed to begin its invite-only beta sometime in the first half of 2017, but there’s no specific word on when the final version of the service will launch to the general public. On paper, this service sounds good, but of course streaming games is a bit harder than video or audio files. We will have to see if their technology will match their hype.