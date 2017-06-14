Android Police

With the new update, you no longer have to repeatedly hit the retry button when you’ve gone offline. Instead, Google Play Store will let you know when it’s working again.

See also: Google Play Store not working? Here are some possible fixes

We’ve all been there before: we’re in the Play Store, dementedly clicking that retry button because our cellular data or Internet connection is down. I have two issues with the current offline page in the Play Store. The first is that users end up wasting time trying to refresh the page until it works. The second is that it’s simply ugly: with a single grey button in the middle, the UI is reminiscent of Android’s early days, not the refined Android Nougat that most of us are used to.

Though the update seems to be rolling out very slowly, it adds a new notification feature within the offline page.

Well, it looks likes the search giant will finally address the issue soon. Though the update seems to be rolling out very slowly, it adds a feature which lets you ask the Google Play Store to notify you once the page becomes online again. That way, instead of being stuck on that offline page, you can continue doing other tasks until you have a notification from the Play Store, indicating that the page you were trying to load can now be viewed.

As you can see above, the retry button is still there, but the new UI is much more in line with Android Nougat’s theme.

Have you received the update in the Play Store yet? What are your thoughts on the new offline page and the notify me feature? Let us know by leaving a comment below!