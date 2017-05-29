Google is encouraging Android users to rent movies from the Google Play Store with a new promotion. Until July 7, you can rent a single movie on your smartphone or tablet for just $0.99.

The deal applies to around 100 or so Play Store movies, including latest releases such as John Wick: Chapter 2, The Lego Batman Movie and Logan, cutting the rental price down from the regular $4.99 fee for new releases.

To make use of the deal, you will need to click on the Play Store ad for the movie rental offer, otherwise it won’t be applied. Also note that some people are seeing the deal for $1.49 rather than $0.99, and for other,s it isn’t appearing at all. It seems to be dependent on a few factors — just make sure you see the applied discount at the checkout page and not the full rental price if you try to do this.

Google likely wants this deal to attract those who’ve previously never used the Play Store’a rental service to see the benefits of it. And it’s a good strategy, allowing first-timers to take rentals for a low-cost test drive. I’m guessing it’s those users who have been targeted with the $0.99 offer.

If you want to check it out, visit the Play Store page at the link.