Android manufacturers often run employee-only test builds of their software updates before they are released to the public to ensure they are stable and fit for general rollout. According to a report from Android Police, one such internal update from Google has recently made its way onto some Pixel XL devices belonging to non-employees/testers.

The update, which includes the May 2017 security patches, began arriving to devices yesterday, stating: “CONFIDENTIAL INTERNAL ONLY” at the top of the patch notes, and further down: “Do not discuss or comment on this update externally.”

Disappointingly, the update itself doesn’t appear to include any notable changes or give us any exciting details of what’s to come — it’s not like Google just outed Android Oreo. Instead, the 62 MB patch for Android 7.1.2 appears to simply update the security level.

If this has been delivered to your device, Google will likely revert it once it catches onto the error. Enjoy the enhanced security while you can!